From model to broker: The story of Wole Lawal

Born in Lagos, Nigeria, Oluwole Abdul-Azeez Lawal, known as “Wole Lawal” is a freelance model and a real estate broker.

Wole, who hails from Ogun State, had his primary school at Corona School Victoria Island and secondary school at Corona Secondary school Agbara, Ogun state. He spent two years for his A-levels at Malvern College, Great Malvern, Worcestershire, England.

After his post secondary school years, Wole Lawal attained tertiary education at the University of Essex, where he acquired a bachelor’s degree in Biochemistry (Including a Placement Year).

He subsequently enrolled and acquired a master’s degree in Innovation, Entrepreneurship and Management from Imperial College London.

In the budding years of his life, Wole started modelling at the age of 21. In 2015, he started modelling for Orange Culture and has graced the pages of various magazines including Vogue. In 2017, he worked with “A Nasty Boy” for a one-off shoot to test the masculinity in Nigeria.

Wole Lawal had his first runway show at the London Fashion Week where he walked Orange Culture at the Freemason’s Hall, London. He walked for various brands in 2017, 2018 and 2020 at the Lagos Fashion and Design Week.

Wole Lawal was the face of Okunoren in 2019.

After Graduating from Imperial College Business School, Wole Lawal became a real estate broker and manages his father’s real estate development company “Seagle Property”.

He has since then, dabbled the high end lustre of the runway with the austre ambience of a real estate broker, finding balance amidst conflicting realities.

