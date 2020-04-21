Breaking News
France coronavirus deaths toll up again, close to 21,000

Indonesia reports 375 new coronavirus infections, 26 deathsFrance registered 531 more deaths from coronavirus infections on Tuesday, bringing the total to 20,796, the fourth-highest tally in the world, while the pace of increase of fatalities slowed again.

The number of people in hospital declined for the seventh day in a row while the total of patients in intensive care units fell for a 13th consecutive time, to 5,433 – the lowest level since March 30.

France’s public health chief Jerome Salomon told a news briefing the pandemic remains “massive”.

