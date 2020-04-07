Fr. Mbaka debunks alleged celebration of Palm Sunday

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chinedu Adonu

Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministry Enugu, Nigeria (AMEN), Rev. Fr Ejike Mbaka has refuted claims that he celebrated Palm Sunday mass against government anti-COVID-19 regulations.

The fiery priest described the news as fake, disclosing that no such gathering took place anywhere in the ministry.

Fr Mbaka who urged the public to ignore the mischievous and fake news by miscreants disclosed that Adoration Ministry was the first to observe sit at home directive by the World Health Organization, WHO, before state government and federal ministry of health.

Mbaka who made this clarification in a statement issued to pressmen disclosed that all Adorers are still prayerfully observing stay at home directive to prevent the spread of COVID-19 pandemic while awaiting further directive.

According to him, “The report in a section of the media that I, Rev Fr Mbaka, Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministry Enugu Nigeria celebrated palm Sunday yesterday 5th April 2020 in defiance of the stay at home directive is fake news. No such gathering took place anywhere in the ministry.

“It need be pointed out that even while other priests in Enugu Dioceses celebrated public mass up until the last date set by Enugu Diocese to stop the public celebration of masses, I, Fr Mbaka had before the Ecclesiastical Order and the Government order suspended the ministry program in compliance with the World Health Organization guidelines in preventing the spread of the COVID- 19 pandemics.

“I gave that proactive directive to prevent the risk of spread of the coronavirus in the ministry given the fact of the humongous crowd of worshipers that gather for the ministry’s programs.

“One can’t help wondering what the originators of these mendacious media report against me seek to achieve. The pictures in the said report were make-believe culled from last Year’s (2019) Palm Sunday Celebration of the Ministry to achieve the ends of the mischief-makers.

“The public should be wary of the handiworks of enemies of Adoration ministry whose stock in trade is to fabricate and peddle fake news about me and the Ministry. I advise such people to fear God in order not to attract curses upon their lives.

“This is not a season to blackmail me. I have been in deep contemplative prayers asking God for a miraculous spiritual solution to COVID -19 pandemic and should be left alone to concentrate”, He said.

