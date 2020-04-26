Former Vanguard columnist, two others die in Kano

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bashir Bello

A former columnist with Vanguard Newspaper, Professor Ibrahim Ayagi and two others of renowned media guru, late Musa Tijjani, former Editor of Triumph newspaper and the former State Grand Khadi, Dahiru Rabiu have been reported dead in Kano.

Prof. Ayagi, a renowned Economist and the two others died on Saturday.

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano state has since commiserated with the families of late renowned Economist and renowned media guru.

Also read:

Ganduje in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Abba Anwar described the death of the two gentlemen as not only a loss to their families but a great loss to the state and the country in general, looking at their professional contributions and legacies they left behind.

“On behalf of the government and people of Kano state, I am sending our condolences to the families and friends of our amiable and renowned Economist, who excelled in his chosen field within and outside the country, Prof. Ibrahim Ayagi.

“Similarly, Musa Tijjani, who was an Editor with the Triumph newspaper, whose professional sojourn took him to many places as an astute and disciplined professional, it is evidently clear that his death leaves a great vacuum in this noble profession. I am also, on behalf of the government and people of Kano state commiserating with his families.

“Both Ayagi and Tijjani, were great pride to the state and the country at large. Looking at their immense contributions to the development of the state and the country in general, one can say, they left good and highly embracing legacies, in their chosen professional areas.”

Ganduje urged all to pray for Allah’s Blessing and Forgiveness on the reposed souls of Ayagi and Tijjani, adding that, “While we are praying for Allah’s Forgiveness we are at the same time praying that May Allah give their families the fortitude to bear the great loss,” the statement however reads.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: