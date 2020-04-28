Former President Jonathan commiserates with DSS boss over mother’s death

Kindly Share This Story:

Former President, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, has commiserated with Alhaji Yusuf Magaji Bichi, Director-General of Department of State Services.

The DSS boss, Bichi, lost his mother Hajia Karimatu Abubakar, on Sunday. She was aged 96.

In a condolence message, the former President, Jonathan, described the late Hajia Abubakar as an honest and hardworking woman, who nurtured her children to greatness.

His message read: “I condole with you and your family on the demise of your beloved mum, Hajia Karimatu Abubakar who died on Sunday, 26 April, in Bichi, Kano State at the age of 96.

“Hajiya was an honest and hardworking woman, who brought up her children in the fear of God and nurtured them to greatness.

“I know her death has created a vacuum in your family, as she was a matriarch who was loved by many.

“May God comfort you and all family members and give you the fortitude to bear the loss,” Jonathan added.

Recall that as controversy continued to surround strange deaths in Kano, Hajia Karimatu Abubakar, mother of the Director-General of the Department of State Services, DSS, Alhaji Yusuf Magaji Bichi, died.

She died in Bichi Town, Sunday night, and has since been buried on Monday in Bichi according to Islamic rights.

Among her children are the DSS boss and Alhaji Muntari Magaji, a lecturer at Bayero University, Kano.

There has been an uproar of strange deaths in Kano, though the state government said they are not COVID-19 related.

On Sunday, Muhammad Garba, Commissioner for Information, asked residents not to panic “as the government is on top of the situation and the mystery or whatever it is will soon be unravelled.”

In the past week, the state has witnessed multiples of deaths, with Sabitu Shaibu, deputy head of the state task force on COVID-19 putting the toll at 640.

There were concerns that the deaths could be as a result of COVID-19 (Kano has 77 confirmed cases of coronavirus), but Garba attributed them to hypertension, acute malaria, and diabetes..

