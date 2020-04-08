Former premiership player John Fashanu set for popular reality show ‘Celebrity SAS’

Kindly Share This Story:

Popular TV show ‘ Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins’ is finally back with twelve new well-known faces who think they have what it takes to pass SAS Selection. According to reports, they will embark on the toughest test of their lives, facing a gruelling course in the challenging terrain of Scotland’s rugged West Coast.

Putting them through the toughest course yet is Chief Instructor, Ant Middleton. The DS don’t care how famous the recruits are, how many followers they have or what they have done before this. As soon as they enter the selection process, their celebrity status will be stripped away.

With this series returning to Scotland – the homeland of the SAS – the celebrity recruits will leave their glamourous lives behind and live together in a derelict farmstead on the remote island of Raasay, where they will be exposed to Scotland’s unforgiving weather, harsh landscape and volatile seas.

Facing a series of terrifying and brutal challenges, they’ll be forced to confront surprising truths about themselves, to discover their true self. Will they have what it takes to make it through this unique version of SAS selection?

Chief Instructor, Ant Middleton said: “If these celebrities turn up with an ego, they won’t last 24 hours. There are no short cuts, there are no easy options. They think they know what’s coming but trust me, they are going to get the absolute shock of their lives.”

An excited John Fashanu in a chat with his PR Manager and a celebrity journalist Adeniyi Ifetayo revealed that he’s prepared mind, body and soul to take on any challenge during the course of the series.

Recall that John Fash as he’s popular called by numerous admirers has won 3 different Black belts in Martial Art aside being a footballer, he’s been on military intelligence trip to Indonesia and China which is like an added advantage for him to be in one of the hardest and toughest military shows on earth.

VANGUARD

