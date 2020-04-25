Forensic Audit: NDDC lauds President Buhari, Sen. Akpabio

Kindly Share This Story:

The Interim Management Committee (IMC) of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC has applauded President Muhammadu Buhari and the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio for listening to the pleas of Governors of the Niger Delta States and other stakeholders to conduct a forensic audit on the Commission.

The commission said the audit is not just for auditing sake, but an exercise which will change the trajectory of the region, an objective undertaking to account for the resources available to the Commission over the years.

According to the Committee, the exercise will enable them bring those who misappropriated the commonwealth of the region to account, and will equip them with the relevant insight to institute procedures and process to guarantee that the commission realizes the vision of its founders.

The vision which can be interpreted as the rapid development of the Niger Delta to create an economy that will serve the needs of its people long after the oil resources are gone.

The Acting Managing Director of the Commission, Prof. Kemebradikumo Pondei said since the forensic audit was announced, the attacks on the Interim Management Committee and the Hon. Minister has reached fever pitch.

According to him, those who took part in the grand conspiracy to loot the commonwealth are jittery that their misdeeds will come to light.

He specifically commended the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs and Chairman of the Presidential Monitoring committee, Senator Akpabio for his doggedness and determination to bring this exercise to light.

Pondei maintained that Akpabio’s uncommon passion for the development of the region is already changing the narrative of attitude on the part of other stakeholders.

