Forbes Under 30 billionaires List, my dream – Smodollar

Kindly Share This Story:

By Rita Okoye

Entrepreneur and Singer, Akande Ismail Omotayo popularly known as Smodollar has added another feather to his cap of achievement today.

Smodollar who hails from Ilorin, Kwara State and was born into an inter faith family is a year older today, Saturday, April 11.

The excited celebrant attended Oladimeji International School and graduated from Federal University Oye, Ekiti state. He is an economy of many things and takes diligence as top priority in his works.

Akande is the founder of OnolaTelecom , Smodollarmedia and also a food products distributor. He has over three professional certificates in Marketing and Digital strategy.

READ ALSO:

According to him, he started his business a while time ago, and like every successful person out there his journey wasn’t different.

“My major drive is my Hunger for success and that am charged up with as I celebrate a new year,” he added.

Smodollar regards Aliko dangote as his mentor, coupled with the fact they both share the same birth month. With a weight of assurance he adds, ‘ I know soon I will join the Forbes under 30 billionaires List. My team and I are working towards that.’

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: