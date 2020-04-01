Football league in Belarus still active despite coronavirus pandemic

Kindly Share This Story:

Football leagues across the world, and in Europe in particular have been suspended as one of the measures being taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19, but in Belarus, the country’s football league has continued unabated.

Subsequently, four Nigerian exports who ply their trade in that Eastern European country are still in competitive action with their clubs.

One of them is Chidi Osuchukwu who plays for Ruh Brest. Osuchukwu played the full ninety minutes as Ruh Brest lost 1-0 to Energetyk-Bdu last Friday.

It was the second league game the midfielder has played for the club this year, starring against Dinamo Minsk on the 20th of this month.

In another encounter involving a Nigerian, Belshina were beaten 1-0 away to Torpedo BelAZ last Friday, with Lagos-born midfielder Samuel Odeyobo going the distance for the visitors.

Odeyobo, 26 lists Belarusian clubs Granit, Naftan and NFK Minsk among his previous employers on his curriculum vitae.

Mohammed Umar (Slutsk) had won and lost one of the two games he’s turned out in for Slutsk this month, the latest being the 1-0 defeat to Dinamo Brest last Saturday.

The midfielder who made way for Alan Koroev after 69 minutes was a second-half substitute in the 3-1 victory over FK Slavia Mozyr.

Godfrey Bitok (Isloch): The Nigeria U-23 international as Isloch beat Smolevichy STI 1-0 on Sunday, their second successive 1-0 wins thus.

The 19-year-old who starred for the Dream Team at the last AFCON U-23 tournament has established himself as an important player for the club.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: