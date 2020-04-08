FMN supports Coronavirus relief efforts in Nigeria with over N2b

Kindly Share This Story:

As part of its strategic initiatives and critical response plan to the outbreak of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Nigeria, Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc (FMN), Nigeria’s leading food and Agro-allied group, owners of the iconic Golden Penny Foods brand has announced its commitment to contributing N2 billion across the country in the fight against COVID-19. This money is made up of N1 billion in cash and another N1 billion in food relief materials and medical equipment.

As part of the Nigerian private sector response through the Coalition Against Coronavirus (CACOVID), FMN has donated the sum of N1 billion to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to help Nigeria tackle the pandemic in a concerted private-sector approach. FMN’s contributions are specifically intended to provide immediate support to the most affected parts of the country by providing cash, food products and medical supplies to frontline medical and emergency responders across the country

Seeing the economic hardships facing many people as a result of the necessary public health restrictions on movement, the company, in partnership with relevant government authorities, has also commenced donating food across the country in fulfilment of its purpose of “Feeding the Nation, Everyday”. In the next couple of days, the company would have donated truck loads of its Golden Penny brand food products to Lagos and other States across Nigeria.

The company also disclosed that in addition to cash donations and food relief products, it would be providing medical aid through the donation of medical equipment and kits.

FMN is importing COVID-19 Pharmaceuticals and Equipment including about 35,000 units of COVID-19 testing kits, 75 ventilators and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for 10,000 medical and emergency workers. This medical equipment will provide the much-needed support to medical emergency workers across the country, who are selflessly working to ensure that Nigeria can slow down the transmission of the virus and save lives.

Paul Gbededo, the Group’s Managing Director, said: “The outbreak of the coronavirus is indeed a humanitarian crisis with a devastating impact across the world. To stem the tide of the virus, especially in the most vulnerable communities, the time to act is now. Having developed a deep enduring relationship with Nigerians for the past 60 years, FMN is determined to do whatever it can to help in the face of these challenges.”

“These are very trying times, and our thoughts are with all Nigerians. While I commend the efforts of the government for the initiatives implemented to slow the pace of the outbreak so far, private sector organisations and governments at all levels must continue to collaborate in a bid to quickly end the pandemic in Nigeria, across Africa and indeed the world”, he added.

