Five Enugu Correctional service inmates bag B.Sc degree

By Chinedu Adonu

Nigerian Correctional Service, Enugu custodial centre says five of its inmates have successfully completed their first degree in diverse fields of study at the special study centre of National Open University of Nigeria, NOUN.

The command made this known in a press statement issued to vanguard by its Public Relations Officer, PRO, Monday Chukwu Emeka.

He said that one of the graduands, Obinna Israel Godlove, a native of Uburu in Ohaozara L.G.A of Ebonyi State who majored in Peace Study with a Cumulative Grade Point of 4.17; is the overall best for Special Study Centres in Correctional Centres nation wide.

According to him, “The Nigerian Correctional Service has cause to celebrate amidst the COVID-19 pandemic as five of its inmates at Enugu Custodial Centre in Enugu State Command have successfully completed their first degree in diverse fields of study at the Special Study Centre of National Open University of Nigeria, Enugu Custodial Centre.

“The graduands are Obinna Israel Godlove, a native of Uburu in Ohaozara L.G.A of Ebonyi State (He majored in Peace Study with a Cumulative Grade Point of 4.17; He is also the overall best for Special Study Centres in Correctional Centres nation wide). Chekwube Cletus, a native of Umuariaga in Ikwu-ano L.G.A of Abia State; He studied Entrepreneurship and Business Management with a Second Class Honour.

“Among graduands are, Mr Okeke Ernest Emeka (Second Class Lower in B.Sc Peace and Conflict Resolution); He hails from Agwu L.G.A of Enugu State. Abonyi Henry Obinna, he majored in Mathematics and Computer Science with a Second Class lower division and Nkama Dickson who studied Peace and Conflict Resolution; they both hail from Ebonyi State”, the statement reads.

Controller of Enugu Correctional Command, Mr. Emelue, Joseph, while thanking NOUN governing council, the non governmental bodies, members of staff and good spirited individuals for their immense contribution and positive impact, urged other inmates to emulate the graduands and further encourage the society to accept them as reformed upon discharge.

CP Emelue disclosed that the Special Study Centre of NOUN in Enugu Custodial Centre has previously produced graduates in different fields of study who are presently pursuing doctorate degree the different Universities in Nigeria.

He disclosed that the development is fast-tracked through the Controller General of Corrections, Ahmed Jaafaru’s policy of replacing cells with classrooms in a bid to re-integrate back into the society reformed individuals who will contribute meaningfully to the development of the nation.

Vanguard News Nigeria

