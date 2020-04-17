Firm holds discussion on post-covid-19 projections for businesses

Kindly Share This Story:

The firm holds a discussion on post-covid-19 preparedness for businesses, as the World grapples to surmount the coronavirus pandemic which has almost grounded every sector of its economy, the Creative Intelligence Group is holding a virtual panel discussion to pathways on how businesses can deal with COVID-19 challenges.

Femi Odewunmi of the CIG told Vanguard news in Lagos that the discussion presents an opportunity to share insights on how to read our economic environment, how our businesses can succeed in dealing with the current economic lockdown and its aftershock.

According to him, it also presents a platform to develop new strategies and offer creative thinking of a new kind: new services and ways of working, on how Nigerian businesses can stand side by side with clients and employees during this unprecedented pandemic.

“The idea is to show the big picture concerning the current economy and impact of COVID-19 first and, following that, work ourselves down to real experiences and new thinking; How have you been, what are you doing about it, What will post-COVID look like?

“The effect of coronavirus and the ensuing has no doubt put several businesses under pressure to retain financial stability and adapt to changing operational environment.

“This is why we have set-up a virtual discussion panel, to take a deep dive on how businesses would respond to these challenges,” he said.

Key topics for discussion will include among others: Pathways to achieving financial and operational stability, Examining Financial, HR, and Legal challenges as well as discuss procedures for assessing Post-COVID readiness.

Members of the panel for the discussion include Busola Osilaja, a financial services consultant with over 20 years’ experience in banking, electronic and digital payments as well as credit risk management.

Others are Okey Ngene, Chief Financial Officer, Blueconcept Development Company, with experience in enterprise innovation, management consulting, and SME development.

Also on the panel is Dele Oladunjoye, Principal Partner of Greychapel Legal a full-service law firm. He is a corporate lawyer and a registered capital market consultant with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Finally is Yemi Odesye, a seasoned human resources professional with over 15 years’ experience in executive-level HR Strategy and execution, employee engagement, employee experience, and change management. He is currently the HR Manager for a multinational FMCG engineering services company operating in over 10 countries in West Africa.

