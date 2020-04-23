Kindly Share This Story:

by Adeola Badru

OVER 1000 families in Akinyele Local Government Area of Oyo State were feted with frozen chicken by a firm, Natnudo Foods, as part of the Corporate Social Responsibilities (CRS) of the company, as the state is currently battling with the Coronavirus pandemic.

The distribution of frozen chicken to the families, according to the firm, was aimed at boosting their immunity against COVID-19, as the virus is currently ravaging the state.

Speaking after the exercise, the National Sales Manager of Natnudo Foods, Mr Abayomi Gbadamosi, stated that the firm’s distribution of chicken to over 1000 families, was part of its contributions to cushion the effect of the partial lockdown imposed by the state government on people and to increase their immunity against the virus by eating the chicken.

He noted that the gesture has been part of the firm’s commitment to people, since the outbreak of the pandemic in the country, particularly, Oyo State.

Gbadamosi hinted further: “From Natundo food, this is one of the CRS we have been doing since the start of Covid-19 and we are happy to partner with the Poultry Association of Nigeria (PAN), Oyo State, on this and we have been able to donate 1000kg of chicken.”

“We understand and everybody knows this that chicken us very good to boost the immune system and this is why we decided to donate this to the Oyo State Government through PAN.”

“We hope this will get to the downtrodden in the state and this who cannot afford this on a normal day.”

“We will be happy if this is achieved because this is our aim. Last week, we have partnered the Central Council of Ibadan Indigenes (CCII), to distribute some food items, basically, chicken to the people of Ibadan metropolis.”

“We have other host communities, but we have identified Ibadan Ibadan metropolis as one of the places, because of the population we will be able to impact with this CRS,” he disclosed.

While responding on behalf of the families, the Alakinyele of Akinyele, Oba James Olayemi Odeniran, expressed appreciation to the firm, noting that the firm walked it talks by fulfiling its commitment.

“This gesture is the from Natnudo is the first of its kind in this community. We have not had it so good since this Coronavirus started and the imposition of lockdown by the government.”

I see this as a rare gesture which I will also implore other firms like this to take a cue from them and reach out to people who are in need in this trying period,” the monarch said.

Oba Odeniran, however, said the community has embarked on various preventive measures to ensure the that it curtailed the spread of the virus.

The train of Natnudo also moved to Awe in Afijio Local Government Area of the state, where the firm bestowed the same gesture on many families there.

The Ancient town was divided into four, comprising Isale Awe, Oke Baasi, Oke Asaba, and Oke Bata areas.

The CSR came as a surprise to them were the less privileged were given the chicken alongside Beans and Garri which were contributed by a member of the state House of Assembly Mr Seyi Adisa, representing Afijio State Constituency.

