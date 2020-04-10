Kindly Share This Story:

The Director General, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, has said that fire gutted three cars at the Airport Hotel in Lagos.

Oke-Osanyintolu made this known in a statement made available to the newsmen in Lagos on Friday.

According to him, “we received multiple reports of a fire outbreak at Ikeja Airport Hotel along Obafemi Awolowo Way in Ikeja at 9:59 p.m. on Thursday.

“On arrival at the above scene, it was determined that three vehicles had caught fire, one Toyota coaster bus (LND133XW), a Honda civic saloon car (AKR234LZ) and a Cadillac Escalade car with unknown registration number.

“The resultant fire affected the Tour Africa Transport Company within the airport hotel premises and not the hotel building itself.

“The flames have since been extinguished by our responders together with the Lagos State Fire Service.

“Presently investigation is being carried out to ascertain the cause of the fire,” Oke-Osanyintolu said.

He pleaded with the people in the area to be calm for further updates on the incident.

Oke-Osanyintolu, however, told newsmen that LASEMA Response Team from the Command and Control Centre were enrouting another fire outbreak at 2, Ikare, Close, Orimolade Crescent, Adeniyi Jones, Ikeja, by 11:40p.m. on Thursday.

He explained that when the Tiger Team arrived at the incident scene, it was discovered that segment of the building was engulfed by fire.

He added that it was quickly put out by neighbours before the arrival of the LASEMA Response Team, adding that no casualty was recorded.

