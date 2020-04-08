Breaking News
Fire at Accountant General’s Office extinguished ―Fire Service

Treasury House after the fire

The Federal Fire Service (FFS) has stated that the fire at the Accountant General’s Office has been extinguished.

The Office tagged “Treasure House” which was earlier reported by Vanguard to have been up in flames, is located beside the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command in Garki, Abuja.

The cause of the fire was has not yet being ascertained at the time of publication. The Office workers are currently at home observing the social distancing order.

Accountant General Office, Treasury House
Treasury House

However, a combined team of men of the Federal and FCT Fire Services, as well as other security operatives, were to immediately moblised to the scene of the incident.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

