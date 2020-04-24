FG to make use of face mask in markets compulsory

Kindly Share This Story:

By Victoria Ojeme

The Federal Government said yesterday that wearing of face mask in markets across the country would become compulsory.

The Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Richard Adeniyi Adebayo who disclosed this in Abuja at the weekly engagement with the Emergency Operation Centre of the Committee On Sustainable Production/Delivery of Essential Commodities during COVID-19, said: “I need to stress that, while there is an undeniable need for markets to be opened on some days for people to restock on household supplies, it is most important for the set protocol to be complied with during the process.

‘’The use of face masks and hand sanitisers on market days are non-negotiable to limit the spread of the virus until the scourge blows over.”

Adebayo also used the forum to call on security operatives to allow farmers access their farms for necessary farm activities, such as fertilizing and harvest in order to ensure food sufficiency during COVID-19 and beyond.

‘’The farmers must wear their face masks as well as observe other preventive measures before they are let through.

“ The synergy between our law enforcement agencies, our essential goods manufacturers and the producers and the Ministry, has allowed us to be able to meet critical demands at this time.’’

Vanguard

