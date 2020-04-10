FG records success on supply of essential commodities nationwide

Kindly Share This Story:

The Federal Government has recorded tremendous success in the supply of Essential Commodities Nationwide in spite of the restriction of movement as parts of measures to contain the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

The Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Mr Adeniyi Adebayo disclosed this in Abuja on Thursday, shortly after receiving briefs from the Manager, Emergency Operation Centre (EOC), Mr Battah Ndirpaya.

The ministry established the centre to monitor real-time status of transportation and delivery of essential goods to cut down difficulties faced by manufacturers, transporters, and distributors of essential commodities nationwide due to COVID-19.

The minister, represented by the Permanent Secretary, Dr Nasir Sani- Gwarzo, stated that the Committee on Sustainable Production and Delivery of Essential Commodities During COVID-19 Pandemic through the centre, received and resolved a total of 32 cases of complaints.

According to him, the complaints are on challenges being faced on the effective supply and delivery of essential commodities due to the COVID-19 pandemic across the country.

Adebayo noted that out of the 32 cases received and resolved, 26.7 per cent involved delivery of food items, 40 per cent concerned availability and delivery of other essential items, while 33.3 per cent concerned manufacturing related cases.

He noted that out of the 32 incidences received and resolved by the EOC, 27 per cent involved delivery of food items, 40 per cent involved essential items, while 33 per cent involved logistics and manufacturing items.

“A breakdown of the cases by geo-political zones reveals that 27 per cent are from the North-Central, 24 per cent from the South- East, 31 per cent from the South-West while 17 per cent are from the South-South region.

“The summary of cases received and resolved by geo-political zones are as follows: North-West, 13.7 per cent of the cases pertain to the delivery of essential items, while 10.3 per cent cases in South East are manufacturing cases.

“6.8 per cent cases in the South West involve the delivery of food items; delivery of essential items record 10.3 per cent while manufacturing cases record 10.3 per cent.

“Delivery of food items in South-South records 6.8 per cent, delivery of essential items, 10.3 per cent while 3.4 per cent of the cases in that Zone are manufacturing cases,” said Adebayo.

He further revealed that the summary of logistics associated cases received and resolved by category recorded 6.8 per cent in the North-Central, adding that Market Intelligence cases recorded 13.7 per cent while manufacturing and retail cases recorded 3.4 per cent respectively.

“13.7 per cent of the cases recorded in the South East are logistics related while 10.3 per cent of the cases are in manufacturing; 24.1 per cent cases in the South West are logistics while 6.8 per cent are manufacturing related.

“10.3 per cent of cases recorded from the South-South are logistics, 3.4 per cent are in manufacturing while another 3.4 per cent are Market Intelligence cases,”he said.

He, however, commended the security agencies for their support and appealed to the State Governors to direct their Ministries of Trade and Industry or any relevant agencies to collaborate with the Security Agencies or Special Task Force on COVID-19.

This, he said, would facilitate easy movement and distribution of food products and other essential commodities as approved by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Vanguard Nigeria News

Kindly Share This Story: