FG on top of situation in Kano – PTF

The Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, assured on Thursday the Federal Government is on top of the situation in Kano State.

Mustapha, who is also the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, gave the assurance at the PTF daily briefing in Abuja.

He also appealed to Nigerians who were diagnosed with the coronavirus to cooperate with the relevant agencies and stay at the isolation centres.

“It is for your good and that of the general public,” he said.

He said the fences at the isolation centres in the country could not prevent people from escaping if they were determined to do so.

The SGF said that the government was committed to curbing the spread of COVID-19 in Kano State.

He noted that Kano is one of Nigeria’s historical cities and remained one of the backbones of the country’s economy.

Mustapha added: “The PTF has released a number of equipment to be transported immediately to Kano to beef up the response.

“These include two oxygen concentrate and three ventilators, 280 protective gowns, 538 examination gloves, 25 boot covers, medical masks, surgical caps, and infrared thermometers.

“The figure of confirmed cases of COVID-19 has continued to rise in Kano with five deaths from 139 infections as of 12:05 a.m. on April 30.”

The SGF assured the residents that the team would do everything possible to curb the spread of the disease in the state, as directed by the President.

He noted that the government has already established isolation and treatment centres with a holding capacity of 274 persons in Kano.

“The proposed establishment of additional facilities with a capacity of 500 persons and two sample collection centres along with six new proposed centres will provide a strong foundation for tackling the spread of the virus in the state,” he added. (NAN)

Vanguard

