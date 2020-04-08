Kindly Share This Story:

By Victor Young

The Federal Government, through the Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, has commended the gallantry and dedication of the Nigerian health workers in the fight against COVID-19.

A statement by the Special Adviser, Media, to the Minister, Nwachukwu Obidiwe, informed that the commendation was contained in a goodwill message by the Minister to the President of the National Association of Nigerian Nurses and Midwives, NANNM, Mr. Abdulrafiu Adetunji, on the occasion of the 2020 World Health Day celebration.

The World Health Organisation, WHO, dedicated this year’s World Health Day to the nursing profession with a theme “Support Nurses and Midwives,” in view of their critical role in battle against the raging COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the minister, the account of the battle on COVID-19 would be incomplete without the gallant roles of the healthcare professionals— doctors, nurses/midwives, lab technicians and allied health professionals.

“They are the bulwark, the frontline soldiers in the war against the enemy— coronavirus— and its attendant disease condition,” Ngige said.

The minister recalled that the circumstances in which the nurses and midwives operate to save lives, expose them to numerous health hazards and, in some cases, death, noting the appropriateness of the theme of this year’s celebration.

He paid tributes to the efforts of the members of the union in fighting the pandemic in Nigeria, urging them not to relent in the various battles of the war, especially in the epicentre of the pandemic in Lagos FCT and other states of the federation.

The minister assured them of the continued support of the Federal Government, and prayed God to protect them.

