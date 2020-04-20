Breaking News
FG extends closure of International Airports by two weeks

On 7:40 pm
FG extends closure of Airports by two weeks
Hadi Sirika, Minister of Aviation

By Lawani Mikairu

The Federal Government Monday said the closure of all the international airports in the country would be extended by two weeks due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This was disclosed by the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika via his Twitter handle.

However, the government had said emergency and essential flights could be operated from any of the airports within the period.

While disclosing the extension of the current closure, Sirika said the airports would no longer open for commercial operations on April 23 due to the extended lockdown in the three cities.

He said, “As a result of the extension on lockdown by Mr President, it is no longer possible for us to open our airspace and airports for normal operations by the 23rd April 2020.

“They will remain closed for a further two weeks. This subject to review as appropriate.”

The Federal Government had on March 21 announced the closure of all the country’s airports to all international flights as part of the intensive measures being taken to prevent the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

Vanguard Nigeria News 

