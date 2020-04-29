FG disburses N43,416bn to 24 states under SFTAS

Emma Ujah
The Federal Government has disbursed the sum of N43,416,000,000.00 (USD120.6 million) to 24 states of the federation through performance-based grants under the World Bank-Assisted States Fiscal Transparency, Accountability and Sustainability (SFTAS) Programme-for-Results.
The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs Zainab Ahmed, disclosed this in a statement issued by Mr Hassan Dodo, the Ministry’s Director of Press and Public Relations, in Abuja, this afternoon.
SFTAS is wholly-financed with a loan of $750 million from the International Development Association (IDA), a member of the World Bank Group.
Mrs Ahmed said that eligible States were selected on the basis of the results achieved in 2018 under the performance assessment.
Details later…