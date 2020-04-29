Vanguard Logo

FG disburses N43,416bn to 24 states under SFTAS

Zainab Ahmed

Emma Ujah

The Federal Government has disbursed the sum of N43,416,000,000.00 (USD120.6 million) to 24 states of the federation through performance-based grants under the World Bank-Assisted States Fiscal Transparency, Accountability and Sustainability (SFTAS) Programme-for-Results.

The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs Zainab Ahmed, disclosed this in a statement issued by Mr Hassan Dodo, the Ministry’s Director of Press and Public Relations, in Abuja, this afternoon.

SFTAS is wholly-financed with a loan of $750 million from the International Development Association (IDA), a member of the World Bank Group.

Mrs Ahmed said that eligible States were selected on the basis of the results achieved in 2018 under the performance assessment.

Details later…

