FG disburses N43,416bn to 24 states under SFTAS

Emma Ujah

The Federal Government has disbursed the sum of N43,416,000,000.00 (USD120.6 million) to 24 states of the federation through performance-based grants under the World Bank-Assisted States Fiscal Transparency, Accountability and Sustainability (SFTAS) Programme-for-Results.

The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs Zainab Ahmed, disclosed this in a statement issued by Mr Hassan Dodo, the Ministry’s Director of Press and Public Relations, in Abuja, this afternoon.

SFTAS is wholly-financed with a loan of $750 million from the International Development Association (IDA), a member of the World Bank Group.

Mrs Ahmed said that eligible States were selected on the basis of the results achieved in 2018 under the performance assessment.

Details later…

