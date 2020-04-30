FG directs civil servants to resume Monday

Kindly Share This Story:

The Federal Government on Thursday ordered civil servants in the country to resume duties on May 4.

The Head of Service of the Federation, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan, disclosed this in a memo to all heads of Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs).

Yemi-Esan said the workers would be allowed to work three times in a week and close at 2:00 p.m. each day.

She stressed the observance of social distancing, use of face masks, hand sanitisers, and good general hygiene at all government offices.

The HoS added that all Federal Secretariats have been decontaminated and efforts were ongoing to do the same in other public offices.

She said: “Further to Mr. President’s broadcast on a phased and gradual easing of the lockdown measures occasioned by COVID-19, officers on GL 14 and above and those on essential services are hereby directed to resume work with effect from Monday, May 4, 2020, in the first instance.

“Offices are to open three times a week – Monday, Wednesday, and Friday – and close at 2:00 p.m. on each day.”

