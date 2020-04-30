Breaking News
Translate

FG directs civil servants to resume Monday

On 4:30 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:
Yemi-Esan Kinsmen Lauds Appointment As Acting HoS
 Yemi-Esan

The Federal Government on Thursday ordered civil servants in the country to resume duties on May 4.

The Head of Service of the Federation, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan, disclosed this in a memo to all heads of Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs).

Yemi-Esan said the workers would be allowed to work three times in a week and close at 2:00 p.m. each day.

She stressed the observance of social distancing, use of face masks, hand sanitisers, and good general hygiene at all government offices.

The HoS added that all Federal Secretariats have been decontaminated and efforts were ongoing to do the same in other public offices.

She said: “Further to Mr. President’s broadcast on a phased and gradual easing of the lockdown measures occasioned by COVID-19, officers on GL 14 and above and those on essential services are hereby directed to resume work with effect from Monday, May 4, 2020, in the first instance.

“Offices are to open three times a week – Monday, Wednesday, and Friday – and close at 2:00 p.m. on each day.”

 

Vanguard

 

 

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!