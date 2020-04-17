FG condemns extortion of delivery of essential good

Kindly Share This Story:

BY Victoria Ojeme

The Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, Nasir Sani-Gwarzo has condemned the alleged extortion and delay of the delivery of essential goods by men of the Nigeria Police, military and other security operatives nationwide amid the lockdown.

He spoke in Abuja yesterday while receiving briefs from the Emergency Operation Centre of the Committee on Sustainable Production and Delivery of Essential Commodities during COVID-19 domiciled in the Ministry.

He said, ” It is very unfortunate that despite the intervention and escalation of the police extortion and that by the military and other security to their heads, the situation still persist.

“This is a noble blow to the noble directive of the President for a free-flow and unhindered movement of essential commodities across the country, but we will not stop until the situation is addressed.

READ ALSO:

The Emergency Operation Centre has so far received a total of fifty-five cases across the country, fifty-four of which have been resolved at the level of the Committee.

Sixty-eight percent of these interventions are logistics related, and about twenty percent are market Intelligence issues where supply and demand were pair to keep production afloat while other requests had to do with direct manufacturing operations and some requests were retail related.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: