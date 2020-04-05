FG, CBN must provide spending details on COVID-19 relief funds, school feeding – SERAP demands

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project, SERAP, has asked the Federal Government and Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, to provide spending details of public funds and private sector donations and other benefits during the lockdown in Abuja, Lagos and the Ogun States for Coronavirus, COVID-19 pandemic.

SERAP demanded for the provision of socio-economic benefits to the country’s poorest and most vulnerable people, including details of beneficiaries of any cash payments, cash transfers, food distribution during the above mentioned period.

Also read:

In the Freedom of Information, FoI requests, dated April 4, 2020, by SERAP Deputy Director, Mr Kolawole Oluwadare, the organization, also asked the Federal Government and CBN to disclose information on the details of the implementation of the school feeding programme during the lockdown and closure of schools in several states where the programme is being implemented, including the number of children that have so far benefited from the programme and the names of the communities and closure of schools, as well as the number of cooks engaged.

In two FoI, requests sent to Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disasters Management and Social Development, Ms Sadia Umar-Farouk and CBN Governor, Mr Godwin Emefiele, SERAP said: “We are seriously concerned that millions of the country’s poorest and most vulnerable people have not benefited from the announced palliatives, donations, reported cash payments, cash transfers and other benefits.

“Providing socio-economic benefits to the country’s poorest especially at this time of COVID-19 crisis is a matter of human rights, not charity.