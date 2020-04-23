COVID-19: FG calls for compulsory use of face masks in market places

Kindly Share This Story:

By Victoria Ojeme

The Federal Government has Called For Compulsory Wear Of Face Masks In Market Places.

The Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Richard Adeniyi Adebayo who disclosed this in Abuja at the weekly engagement with the Emergency Operation Centre (EOC) of the Committee On Sustainable Production/Delivery of Essential Commodities During COVID-19 said the collaboration will guarantee the availability of raw materials for the quick and mass production of sanitisers which is a daily necessity in the fight against the pandemic.

He said the ministry has arranged a teleconference with almost all producers of sanitisers in the country to find a way of ensuring that they don’t fine it difficult in getting ethanol in order to make the byproducts available and cheap for all Nigerians to access.

Adebayo also emphasized on need to observe Market Protocol which is wearing of face masks and having hand sanitiser among other precautionary measures on approved market days before being allowed access into the market for transactions.

“I need to stress that, while there is an undeniable need for markets to be open on some days for people to restock on household supplies, it is most important for the set protocol during the process to be complied with to the latter. The use of face masks and had sanitisers on market days are non-negotiable to limit the spread of the virus until the scourge blows over” Adebayo said.

Mr. Adebayo also used the forum to call on security operatives to allow farmers access their farms for necessary farm activities like fertilizing and harvest in order to ensure food sufficiency during COVID-19 and beyond adding that the farmers must wear their face masks as well as observe other preventive measures before they are let through.

” This synergy between our law enforcement agencies, our essential goods manufacturers and the producers and the Ministry, has allowed us to be able to meet critical demands at this time. I wish to also add that, while on duty, our law enforcement agencies must do well to allow farmers access their farms for necessary farm activities like fertilizing and harvest in order to ensure food sufficiency during COVID-19 and beyond. The farmers must, however, wear their face masks as well as observe other preventive measures before they are let through” he said.

Vanguard Nigeria News

