FG begins disbursement of N20,000 to over 15, 000 indigent Osun residents

Shina Abubakar Osogbo

15, 000 beneficiaries of the Conditional Cash Transfer scheme of the Federal Government in Osun State has started benefitting from four months cumulative pay of N20,000.

Launching the payment scheme on Thursday, Governor Adegboyega Oyetola disclosed that the Federal Government had approved the payment to 15,562 beneficiaries across the state.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Ismail Omipidan disclosed that the payment begins across the 31 local governments in the state today (yesterday).

The statement added that it is part of efforts to mitigate the economic effects of the Coronavirus pandemic in the State.

It added that the N20,000 which covers payment for the months of January, February, March and April, will be paid to each of the beneficiaries through Direct Cash Transfer, as it has been done in a few other states of the federation.

Oyetola said the FG’s initiative would complement efforts taken by the State government to cushion the effects of the state-wide lockdown imposed to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the State, noting that the government had yesterday distributed over 6,000 bags of rice to the needy across the State.

He said the lockdown had impacted the finances of many income earners and had consequently expanded the population of the vulnerable group in the State.

While appealing for more institutional supports for the State in the battle against the pandemic, Oyetola commended the President Muhammadu Buhari-led FG for the prompt response and intervention targeted at the vulnerable group in the State.

The summary of the quota shows that Atakumosa East has 735 beneficiaries, Ilesa East (347), Ilesa West (386), Oriade (209), Ede South (508), Egbedore (305), Ejigbo (778), Iwo (366), Boluwaduro (362), Ila (447), Ifedayo (1062), Ifelodun (720), Odo Otin (526), Boripe (404), Ife East (289), and Ife East Area Office (208).

Others are: Ife North (921), Ife South (302), Ayedire (389), Olaoluwa (334), Isokan (783), Ayedaade (305), Irewole (498), Atakumosa West (341), Obokun (461), Orolu (670), Irepodun (713), Oshogbo (519), Ede North (523), Olorunda (727), Ife Central (424).

