FG assures health workers of full COVID-19 insurance cover

*Praises frontline workers in battle against coronavirus

By Victor Young

The Federal Government has assured the nation’s health workers of full insurance coverage as the nation battles to contain the spread of the coronavirus, COVID-19.

Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, a medical doctor, who disclosed this in a statement, said the Federal Government is very proud of the contributions of the healthcare professionals and workers in various unions.

The statement by his media aide, Emmanuel Nzomiwu, was particular about Nigerian Medical Association, NMA; National Association of Resident Doctors, NARD; Medical and Dental Consultants Association of Nigeria, MDCAN; National Association of Nigerian Nurses and Midwives, NANNM, and various other healthcare professionals, who are in the first line of defence.

According to the statement on the insurance for the COVID-19 fighters, the Federal Government, through Dr. Ngige, equally thanked and praised Lagos State Government and Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Administration and their workers, both being at the epicentres of this highly-infectious disease.

He said: “We thank various state governments and workers in other states for keeping faith with the Federal Government through their relentless efforts to ensure that the country contains and defeat the deadly pandemic as quickly as possible.

“Also radiographers, ambulance workers, morticians, ward attendants/cleaners and various other medical technologists/ technicians, who expose themselves to hazards engendered by this particular disease, were not left out in the praise by the minister.”

He noted that the Federal Government appreciated and identified with the health workers, promising that government would “continue to provide more vital personal protective equipment, PPE, and insurance cover for them against hazards, infirmity, disability and even death“

“This will be in consonance with the Employee Compensation Act, ECA, 2010, which makes for adequate compensation to them and their family members in case of any eventuality in the course of work.

“In this situation, in the discharge of their duties in the fight against COVID-19.”

