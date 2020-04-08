FG announces covid-19 eradication support bank accounts

Kindly Share This Story:

In a bid to ensure seamless co-ordination and collection of the various financial donations made regarding the eradication of COVID-19 and also in line with the Federal Government’s resolve to entrench efficiency, transparency and accountability in public finance management system; the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation (OAGF) has announced names of five commercial banks where such financial support could be paid into.

This was contained in a public notice by the Accountant General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris in Abuja.

According to the Accountant General of the Federation, the designated collection account name is: FGN COVID-19 Eradication Support Account. The banks and their respective account numbers are as follows:

Zenith Bank Account Number – 1017231692

Access Bank Account Number – 1385400542

GTBank Account Number – 0574639933

First Bank of Nigeria Account Number – 2035403735

United Bank for Africa Account Number – 1022761737

The AGF further explained that in line with the Federal Government’s financial regulations, the funds will be released by the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation (OAGF) to the Presidential Task Force on Control of COVID-19 according to the exigency of demand.

Idris, who commended individuals and organizations that have so far supported the Federal Government’s effort in eradicating COVID-19, urged good-spirited individuals and organizations that wish to support the government to pay into the designated bank accounts.

