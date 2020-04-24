‘FG adamant over calls for transparent disbursements’

Kindly Share This Story:

A civil society group, Progressive Impact Organisation for Community Development, PRIMOG, has expressed concern that despite calls on the Federal Government to publish records of expenditure of COVID-19 fund, it was yet to do so.

The group in a statement by the Executive Director, Agbonsuremi Okhiria, yesterday, noted that requests put forward by several organisations to this effect have also been ignored.

The statement read: ‘’The requests to make public, funds mobilised and disbursed to tackle the corona virus, have been put forward by several organisations including the Social-Economic Rights and Accountability Project, SERAP.

‘’On different occasions, the group wrote open letters and consequently evoked the Freedom of Information requests to all parties coordinating the COVID-19 affairs, not excluding President Mohammadu Buhari.

‘’Till date, not even the President, the Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, nor the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, have bothered to formerly respond.

‘’The Deputy Director, SERAP, Mr. Kolawole Oluwadare, expressed his frustration with the Buhari-led administration for failing to be transparent, while speaking this Wednesday on the program, Public Conscience, a radio program produced by the Progressive Impact Organization for Community Development, PRIMORG.

‘’While addressing the secrecy of government on the COVID-19 funds, he said SERAP is making efforts to ensure that the government is accountable and transparent enough to the people.

‘’This, he said, is done in partnership with other Civil Society Organizations, CSOs, which are also advocating for the publication of the financial disbursement.

‘’Quoting the government on the Conditional Cash Transfer, CCT, the SERAP Deputy Director noted that it is not a COVID-19 palliative, while stressing that the fund expended so far is still unaccounted for.”

“The cash disbursement of the CCT haven’t been transparent enough, because when you look at how the list containing the poorest of the poor and other beneficiaries was compiled, you see a big question mark.

