Femi Emmanuel supports Oyo govt with multimillion naira worth of equipment to fight COVID-19

By Adeola Badru

IN supporting the fight against COVID-19, the Livingspring Chapel International, presided over by Pastor Femi Emmanuel, on Monday, joined the lists of donors to the Oyo State Government, donating multimillion naira worth of equipment to fight the pandemic.

While donating at the Infectious Disease Centre, Olodo, Ibadan, the church, said the gesture was part of the ways of supporting the great work that has been done by Governor Seyi Makinde.

The items donated include wheelchairs, cartoons of drugs, industrial washing machines, all in one computer systems, cartons of hand sanitizers, medical equipment, cartons of a green and white cannula and cartons of intravenous injections.

Presenting the items on behalf of the presiding pastor; Pastor Akin Akinbo, who led other leaders of the church and elders, commended the wisdom and courage of Governor Makinde for not locking down the state.

He said: “In response to the current social challenge: coved-19, confronting the entire globe which our state is not exempted, the Livingspring Chapel International at the instance of the General Overseer, Pastor Femi Emmanuel is making this donation in support of the great work of His Excellency, Engr. Seyi Makinde, the Executive Governor of Oyo State in taking measures to combat the coronavirus pandemic.”

“I want to specially commend the wisdom and courage of Our Executive Governor for not locking down Oyo State but allowed some economic activities to continue while ensuring and monitoring that the pandemic does not spread. The relentless effort of the Oyo State Task Force on COVID-19 is most commendable.”

“Be assured that the Livingspring Chapel International as a stakeholder is constantly impressing all the WHO guidelines on the preventive measures on her members and the community as this is all our joint responsibility.”

“However, since social responsiveness is a continuum, the church will not hesitate to give additional support to the government and the people of Oyo state in due course.”

Responding, a former acting chairman of the state Task Force on COVID-19, Professor Temitope Alonge said in a pandemic situation, anything could not be too much.

He, on behalf of the government, expressed appreciation to the donor, saying that the donations met the specific needs of the centres as a result of the earlier consultations with the centre.

Alonge added that particularly, the wheelchairs, computers, industrial washing machine, among others were the first set to be received by the centre.

He stated further: “We received this gift item whose value I won’t mention, but be assured that it is a seven-digit sum for the use of the Infectious Disease Centre, Olodo and also other isolation centres in Saki and Ogbomoso.”

“We sincerely appreciate this kind gesture and I want to believe that this is a call to other philanthropists, religious organisations to lend a hand in supporting the effort of the governor of Oyo State. We thank Pastor Femi Emmanuel, for his magnanimity and beyond that, for putting into practice, a tenet of Christian value,” he noted.

