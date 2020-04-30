Fed lawmaker, Ereyitomi donates stimulus package to physically-challenged across Warri LGAs

Kindly Share This Story:

The lawmaker representing Warri Federal Constituency representative at the National House of Assembly, Chief Thomas Ereyitomi, JP has presented stimulus package to persons living with disabilities across Warri South, Warri North and Warri South-West Local Government Areas of Delta State to assist cushion their pains during the government-ordered lockdown to contain further spread of the rampaging coronavirus disease, also known as COVID-19.

Ereyitomi, while presenting the palliative package to the beneficiaries, charged them to ensure equitable sharing of the donation so that all will benefit and heave a sigh of relief during the difficult times.

Senior Legislative Aide to the lawmaker , Barr. Alex Gniwen, who represented Ereyitomi during the handing over of the palliative package to the physically challenged people, urged them to comply with measures put in place by government in tackling the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chairman of Physically-Challenged People in Warri South, Fatai Onifade; Chairman, Warri North, Victor Oniyeburutan and Warri South-West chairman, who were accompanied by their secretaries and treasurers to receive the materials, which also included cash donation from the lawmaker-cum philantrophist, promised Mr Gniwen that the packages will be distributed based on the instruction given by the Warri Reps member.

Responding, Chairman of the group, Warri South-West, Miracle Amatesiro commended the federal lawmaker for remembering them at such a critical time, assuring that everything will be evenly shared among members to alleviate their hardship being experienced.

The leaders stressed that Chief Ereyitomi has displayed the spirit of a true and compassionate leader and as a voice of the people of the three Warri constituencies at the National Assembly which will hard to match by anybody.

“We have never had it this good in history of Warri Federal Constituency. May God bless Chief Ereyitomi as he continues on his journey of life,” they added.

