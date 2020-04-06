FCT Police bust criminal’s hideout, arrest 3 POS robbers, recover exhibits

Kindly Share This Story:

The FCT Police Command said on Monday that it arrested three armed robbery suspects who hiding under the Covid 19 lockdown directive of the Federal government had been terrorizing residents, robbing POS operators and patronizers.

The suspects who were arrested at Gimbiya street in Garki are Mohammed Mosco 40 years, Sanusi Sani 22years and Yakubu Lawal 28 years all male.

Confirming the arrest, Spokesman of the Command, DSP Anjuguri Manzah said, “The Police Command in the FCTwishes to assure FCT residents that, while the COVID-19 lockdown is still emplaced, adequate security measures have been deployed to protect lives and property in the Federal Capital Territory.

Also read:

“In furtherance of this effort, Police operatives from Garki Division on Saturday 4th April, 2020, acting on intelligence raided a criminal hideout around Gimbiya street and arrested one Mohammed Mosco 40 years, Sanusi Sani 22years and Yakubu Lawal 28 years all male.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspects pose as scavengers (baban bola) to rob unsuspecting members of the public of their phones and other valuables.

“Exhibits recovered from the suspects are twelve (12) mobile phones, one (1) cutlass, five (5) jack knives, one (1) pair of scissors one (1) belt puncher, two (2) army camouflage hats, one (1) POS machine, packets of cigarette and a cash sum of N29,255.

“While reassuring FCT residents of its unwavering commitment to protecting lives and property during the lockdown, the Command enjoins residents to support its effort by being security conscious and report suspicious activities through any of the following Police hotlines:- 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653 and 08028940883.”

Kindly Share This Story: