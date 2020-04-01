FCMB temporarily suspends season 7 of Millionaire promo

Kindly Share This Story:

Commits to customers’ empowerment

First City Monument Bank (FCMB) has announced a temporary suspension of the season 7 edition of its bumper promotion package for savings account customers tagged, ‘’FCMB Millionaire Promo’’.

The decision, which has been approved by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), is part of the strategies of the bank to support the efforts of the government to mitigate the risk of the spread of the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic.

In a statement, FCMB explained that the development is also in line with the social distancing protocol and other measures recommended by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) to contain the disease.

Thousands of customers of FCMB and officials of the regulatory agencies usually attend the live draws of the promo across the four regions and nineteen zones that make up the bank nationwide.

The ‘’FCMB Millionaire Promo Season 7’’ was scheduled to run from March to October 2020 and produce another set of 16 lucky customers of the bank as millionaires through winnings of cash ranging from N1million to N2million.

This is in addition to 152 LED televisions, 152 power generating sets, 912 smartphones, and 760 decoders, to be won through an electronic selection of all qualified customers.

According to Mr. Olu Akanmu, Executive Director, Retail Banking, FCMB, “the decision to temporarily suspend the Millionaire Promo Season 7 was a difficult one. However, as a responsible organisation, the safety and well-being of customers and the entire public are paramount at this critical period of a health emergency.

As soon as the situation becomes conducive, season 7 of the promo will resume, because we are committed to rewarding the aspiration of our customers to save and fulfill their dreams’’.

As a leading financial services provider, FCMB has continued to provide prompt and convenient financial services despite the ongoing challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic in Nigeria.

The bank has already activated its Business Continuity plan and commenced a comprehensive implementation of safety measures for customers, staff and the public to contain the spread of the pandemic.

Apart from advising Nigerians to diligently adhere to all the rules put in place by the government and the health authorities to avoid further spread of COVID-19, the bank has put in place several safety measures at all its touchpoints.

Among this is the cleaning of teller counters at all branches with disinfectants every hour in addition to compulsory enforcement of temperature screening, the use of hand sanitisers for all those that must gain access to any of its business premises and keeping a keen eye on social distancing rules.

Following this, FCMB has further optimised its robust alternate and digital banking channels to effectively cater to all forms of transactions required.

Customers are therefore encouraged to make use of the bank’s self-service channels, including, internet banking, the new FCMB Mobile app, *329# USSD solution, automated teller machines, among others, to send money, pay bills, request for loans, purchase airtime, check account balance and carry out other transactions on the go.

