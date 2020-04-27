Family demands investigation into cause of son’s death in police custody

Kindly Share This Story:

By Shina Abubakar

The family of one late Agboola Saheed of Obalogbo compound, Ila-Orangun, has called on the Assistant Inspector General of Police, AIG Zone XI, to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death of their son while in police custody at the Otaefun police station, Osogbo.

The family in a petition written on their behalf by their lawyer, Kazeem Odedeji, a copy of which was made available to journalists on Sunday, demanded justice for their deceased son.

According to the letter, the deceased reported a case of threat to life at Ota-Efun police station on March 30, 2020, but police allegedly turned the tide against him when the suspect in the matter made a counter-complaint before the police that the deceased was owing him about N461,000 from a daily contribution he was coordinating.

The petition alleged, “Our client’s son was arrested and detained. He was released on administrative bail the following day.

The family said Saheed was invited to the police station on April 15 where he was “quickly rushed to an Osogbo Magistrate Court”, and was arraigned without the knowledge of any of his family.

The deceased was said to be remanded in police custody before his family got the knowledge of his arraignment.

“It is pertinent to state here that late Saheed’s father saw him late on that day April 15, 2020 and he was in a very high spirit not suggesting any unwholesome behaviour.

“Surprisingly, late Saheed Agboola’s uncle and guardian were invited to the police headquarters on April 16 where he met with senior police officers led by the Commissioner of Police, Osun state command who broke the news of Saheed Agboola’s death on an excuse that he committed suicide inside police cell.

“Mr Agboola Rasaq sought to see the scene himself but alas, the situation he met the deceased did not in any way suggest that of someone who took his own life. Another question agitating the mind of our client is ‘how on earth will a suspect in police cell such as Ota-efun divisional police headquarters take his own life and nobody would be available to come to his aid?’ How a suspect/defendant die in a police cell like a chicken beats everybody’s imagination.

“It is against the above background we hereby have our client’s instruction to demand for proper and discreet investigation into the circumstance leading to the death of Saheed Agboola in the custody of the Nigeria Police”.

