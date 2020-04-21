Falana writes Kaduna Attorney General, says Zakzaky has bullet in his skull

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

Mr. Femi Falana, Counsel to the leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria, has requested for the immediate release of his client and his wife, Sheikh Ibraheem Zakzaky from detention because the Shiite leader had bullet lodged in his skull.

According to him,”Series of tests and scans were carried out on our clients which revealed that there are still bullet shrapnel lodged in several parts of our clients’ bodies ,including a bullet shrapnel still lodged in the skull of Malam Ibrahim Al-Zakzaky, amongst other dire medical attention which cannot be attended to at any of the detention facilities of the Nigerian Correctional Service.”

Zakzaky has been in detentions since December. 2015.

This was contained in a letter addressed to the Attorney- General and Commissioner for Justice, Kaduna State, Ministry of Justice, Kaduna State titled RE: THE STATE VS MALLAM IBRAHIM EL-ZAKZAKY & 1 OR. SUIT NO: KDH/KD/60C/2018 Request For The Release Of Sheikh Ibrahim El-zakzaky (66 Years Old) And Malama Zeenah Ibrahim (57 Years Old) From Over 9 Years Custody At Kaduna Maximum Custodial Centre.

The letter was made available to Vanguard on Tuesday.

According to Falana, their clients were arrested at Zaria, Kaduna State on December 12, 2015 following the unfortunate incident between members of the Shia, Islamic movement in Nigeria and officers of the Nigerian Army.

“It is common knowledge that our clients have been grappling with the life threatening injuries they sustained during the said incident and a court ordered medical trip to the Medanta Hospital, New Delhi could not achieve the desired goal.

READ ALSO:

“On February 24, 2020, the trial count reiterated its order mandating the Doctors of the Kaduna state Government, the prison authorities and the personal physicians of our clients to provide dire medical attention to our clients.

“Series of tests and scans were carried out on our Clients which revealed that there are still bullet shrapnel lodged in several parts of our clients’ bodies (Including a bullet shrapnel still lodged in the skull of Malam Ibrahim Al-Zakzaky) amongst other dire medical attention which cannot be attended to at any of the detention facilities of the Nigerian Correctional Service.

“As you are no doubt aware, the Federal Government of Nigeria (in line with the global trend of decongesting detention centers owing to the novel coronavirus pandemic) had mandated that the various detention centers in the country, subject to certain criteria amongst which is ‘terminal illness’ decongest.

“In view of the foregoing, we urge you to use your good offices to secure the immediate release of our clients’ from custody so as to enable them access requisite medical care,” he said.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: