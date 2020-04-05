Fake activists weaponizing falsehood against Buhari, appointees for personal gains – CAFA

Kindly Share This Story:

The Citizens Against Fake Activists (CAFA) has raised an alarm over the enterprise of fake activists exploiting the current coronavirus outbreak to discredit President Muhammadu Buhari and some top government officials for their personal interest.

CAFA says these selfish Nigerians are using fake news as a weapon against the president, misleading the general public into believing that the government is insensitive to the plight of the citizens in this trying period.

In a statement signed by Director New Media, Comrade Kabiru Dalla , CAFA described them as “enemies of Nigeria”, who have sworn to sow the seed of discord in the country.

The citizens warned that it won’t hesitate to publicly identify this group of people and their various news platforms and subsequently drag them to court for instigating violence and upheaval in the country.

CAFA, however, urged the Federal Government to maintain the momentum in the fight against the pandemic while also urging Nigerians to be peaceful and law-abiding.

Read full statement below:

The Citizens against Fake Activists wishes to bring to the attention of the general public of the upsurge of mischief-makers parading themselves as activists to cause confusion and mayhem in the polity through their nefarious activities.

These individuals have elected to be on the other side of the divide, where they continue to explore unorthodox means of preaching hate and disunity in the Nigerian society in furtherance of their aim of setting the country up in flames.

The Citizens Against Fake Activists wish to inform the members of the general public that some disgruntled elements parading themselves as activists are using the occasion of the COVID -19 pandemic as a weapon for the propagation of fake news in Nigeria.

They have indeed focused their attention on President Muhammadu Buhari and other top government functionaries in this critical point of our existence, where various countries of the world are staying united in containing the further spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

These groups of individuals have, by their actions, sworn to malign institutions of government by spreading fake news on the various efforts of government towards protecting the lives of Nigerians from the coronavirus and halting the further spread of the pandemic that has been designated a global emergency by the World Health Organization.

It is no longer a secret that these groups of people are indeed the brain behind the various uncomplimentary remarks circulating in the public domain, misleading the general public and primarily to paint the government as insensitive to the plight of the citizens in this trying period.

They have maligned continuously the personality of President Muhammadu Buhari and his key political appointees most offensively and aggressively using various media platforms that have been hugely compromised.

Their ultimate aim remains to discredit the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari before the eyes of the populace in an attempt to cause an uprising in the polity to fulfil the desires of their paymasters.

These individuals have proven without any scintilla of doubt to be Nigeria’s foremost enemies, and this much the general public must be aware of as they have sworn to sow the seed of discord in the country aggressively.

The Citizens Against Fake Activists wishes to inform the members of the general public that in the light of the nefarious activities of these enemies of Nigeria, it would not hesitate to publicly identify this group of people and their various news platforms and drag to court for instigating violence and upheaval in the country.

These individuals and news platforms would be made to pay for their sins and against Nigeria and humanity if they do not desist from such unpatriotic acts.

The general public is consequently advised to be cautious in the absorption of news items from unverified sources with regards to the efforts of the government in the containment of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Citizens Against Fake Activists is aware of the numerous efforts of the federal government towards containing the further spread of COVID-19, and this much has elicited commendation from the World Health Organization (WHO).

We consequently wish to encourage well-meaning Nigerians to continue to be law-abiding and adhere to the various measures put in place by the government, such as the sit at home order and others too numerous to mention.

The members of the general public should, as a matter of necessity, disregard news items emanating from Fake Activists that do not have the interest of the country at heart. They must join hands with the government in ensuring that Nigeria is free from the coronavirus pandemic within a short period so that normalcy can return to the country.

The Citizens Against Fake News wishes to advise media houses to always to verify news items brought to it in a bid to protect their integrity before the eyes of the general public.

The activities of Fake Activists that parade the nook and cranny of Nigeria is indeed a dangerous low for humanity.

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: