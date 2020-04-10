Exhibit traits, characteristics of Christ during and after Easter ― Rep

Kindly Share This Story:

THE lawmaker representing Abi/Yakurr Federal Constituency in Cross River State, Dr Alex Egbona, on Friday, urged his constituents to exhibit all the traits and characteristics of Christ during and after the Easter season.

Egbona, in a special Easter message to the people of Abi/Yakurr federal constituency, said that it was necessary for those who confess Christ to follow his footsteps and show love to everyone, especially at a time like this when the entire world was still battling with the COVID-19 pandemic.

The deputy chairman, House of Representatives committee on petroleum (downstream) said Christ was known for sacrificial giving.

He said: “At a time like this, let us show love to one another in deeds, not just in words. Let us be our brother’s keeper. Even if you have nothing to give, you can pray for one another, so that this pandemic will be far from them.

“We are in a period when unusual things are happening. This is the first time in the history of the human race, that the church will have to wait for permission from the government to hold Easter church services.

“It is the first time also, that everybody is forced to remain indoors across the world and movements restricted. This is happening in all parts of the world as a result of the strange disease called COVID-19.

“This means that we are actually in unusual times and so we have to also show love to and be patient with each other in unusual ways. I will encourage you to think more of others than you ever did. Consider the welfare of others than your welfare. Let us be sacrificial in our relationship with one another. This is what the death and resurrection of Christ represents.

“On my part, I restate my commitment to doing those things that will continuously promote peace, progress, development and prosperity for everybody from the Abi/Yakurr Federal Constituency in all ramifications.

“On my honour, I promise that I will not rest until we have reached that point in our collective existence when we can boldly say that things are getting better and life much more exciting than it used to be many years ago.

“I have never and cannot forget the sacrifices you made to keep me in the National Assembly. I do not take those sacrifices for granted. And that is why I am much more resolute in my dedication to a life of service to you. I will not let you down.

“As we mark this year’s Easter, let me encourage you to stand firm and remain steadfast, not allowing our faith in Christ to be shaken. Rest assured that all will be well for each and every person from our constituency. May the good God keep us in good health and grant us long life to behold all that he has for us.”

