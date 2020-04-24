Ex-militant leader condoles Alhaji Ali Modu Sheriff over father’s death

The former warrior, who expressed his condolence in a release made available to newsmen in Abuja Friday, said the late octogenarian led a fulfilled life and was a father to all.

An ex-militant leader, Eshanekpe Israel, a.k.a Akpodoro, has condoled with the family of the former Governor of Borno State, Ali Modu Sheriff, over the death of his father who was the Galadima of Dikwa, Alhaji Modu Sheriff, who passed on in the early hours of Thursday.

According to Akpodoro, the death of Alhaji Sheriff was a transition to glory because he led a glorious life under the grace and favour of the Almighty Allah and was admired by all men of goodwill.

Akpodoro, also the President of the National Coalition of Niger Delta Ex-Agitators, NCNDE-A, noted that not many among men achieved what the father of the former governor accomplished in his lifetime; even as he called on the family to take consolation in the fact that the late Pa Sheriff had gone home to rest and rest well in Aljannah.

To the former governor, Akpodoro noted that he should be grateful to Allah for a life well spent by the late Galadima who was at a time in his life, the father of a two-term governor, who served his people meritoriously without blemish of any kind noting that it takes the special grace of God to achieve such feat saying, he is the son of a good father which was evident in the life of his late father.

The Urhobo-born former warrior called on the people of Borno State in particular and Nigerians to emulate the late Pa Sheriff, in his exemplary life of selflessness and godliness, which he led to the end as he wished him Aljanna.

The late octogenarian reportedly died of suffocation arising from an early morning inferno in his Maiduguri home but details of the circumstances of death are still sketchy as at the time of filing this report.