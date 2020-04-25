Ex-beauty queen, Susan Garland turns a writer

Kindly Share This Story:

By Benjamin Njoku

Former Miss Earth Nigeria, Susan Garland is set to launch her new book, ‘The Earth is Important Too.’ Scheduled for Sunday, May 3, at Clear Essence Hotel and Spa Ikoyi, the launch will bring together, book lovers, environmental experts and enthusiasts.

Speaking on the publication which is her first, Garland, who is the founder of ‘Beyond Garland Initiative’, a foundation aimed at creating green earth, said that she’s a strong believer in healing the earth and preserving what we have left and the book serves a vehicle for achieving that goal.

READ ALSO:

“I always wanted to write a book on climate change because I’m very passionate about protecting the environment. Most people in this part of the world think that climate change is a myth. They do not understand that it’s as a result of human activities distorting our ecosystems, thus, bringing harm to us. We ought to try our best to preserve the earth because it is our home and we need to make it conducive for inhabitation,” she said.

She further revealed that following the book launch, Beyond Garland Initiative will carry out a tree planting projects across the world.

“With the project, one book sale will equal a tree planted in six vulnerable countries in the world that are not well equipped to manage climate catastrophe. Our aim is to plant one million trees before the end of next year,” she noted.

‘The Earth is Important Too’ explains the impact of human activities on climate change, the effects of climate change in Africa and the Middle East, political effects in the fight against climate change, agricultural controversies surrounding climate change, how companies affect climate change and our government response to climate change globally.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: