EU mourns Kyari, says he was passionate about developing Nigeria

The European Union Delegation to Nigeria and ECOWAS has mourned the passing of late Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Abba Kyari.

In a condolence message by Amb. Ketil Karlsen, Head of the EU Delegation to Nigeria and ECOWAS, the EU expressed sadness at the demise of the statesman.

Karlsen described Kyari as an inspiration to many, adding that he was very passionate about the development of Nigeria.

“I am deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Abba Kyari. My thoughts are with his family.

“He became a friend and was an inspiration with his passionate approach to the development of Nigeria in general and the North in particular, may his soul rest in eternal peace.’’

Since his appointment as the Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari in August 2015, Abba Kyari was a major player in Nigeria’s central government until he died on Friday, April 17.

He was among the first key officers to be reappointed for a second when Buhari was re-elected as President in 2019.

