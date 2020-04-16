Ethiopia’s COVID-19 cases rise to 92

Kindly Share This Story:

The confirmed COVID-19 cases in Ethiopia reached 92 on Thursday after seven more people tested positive for the disease.

The country’s Health Ministry said in a statement from the total of 401 medical tests that were conducted in the last 24 hours, seven of them tested positive for COVID-19, eventually bringing the total number of cases to 92.

According to figures from the ministry, all of the latest seven individuals were Ethiopian nationals, five males and two females.

The ministry added that 15 patients who tested positive for COVID-19 have so far recovered from the virus.

At least three patients have died due to COVID-19 related illnesses.

Ethiopia, Africa’s second-most populous nation with about 107 million people, confirmed its first case of COVID-19 on March 13.

The Ethiopian government has instituted a wide range of measures to contain the spread of the disease.

The Ethiopian House of People’s Representatives, the East African nation’s lower parliament, has already announced a five-month state of emergency to stop the spread of COVID-19 in the country. (NAN)

Vanguard

