Enugu police arrest man for allegedly kidnapping police officer

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chinedu Adonu

ENUGU- Enugu State Police Command on Friday has arrested a 32-year old man, Abdulmuminu Alhaji Sani, for allegedly kidnapping one Sergeant, Sale Shehu, a policeman attached to Three Police Mobile Force Unit,

Enugu.

According to a statement by the command’s, public relations officers, PPRO, Daniel Ndukwe, the arrest was made by the operatives of the command during a stop-and-search exercise along Enugu-Onitsha expressway.

The suspect, the PPRO said, was arrested and taken to Oji-River Area Command, and on further investigations, it was revealed that he was involved in the kidnap of one Sergeant Sale Shehu, attached to No. 3 Police Mobile Force, Enugu, at Obioma in Udi Local Government Area of the state on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Command also announced the arrest of one Okonkwo Sunday, 52, for allegedly poisoning bags of garden eggs worth N729,000 at the Akwata Market, Enugu.

According to the police, “following a report made at Central Police Station, Enugu, on 08/04/2020, at about 1400hrs, operatives of the command attached to the station arrested the suspect for allegedly emptying a can of a suspected toxic liquid substance on about 143 bags of garden eggs worth N729, 000.00 at Akwata sub-market of the Ogbete Main Market, Enugu.

“Investigations to ascertain the real motive(s) of the suspect as well as apprehend and prosecute his accomplices to the crime are ongoing at the State Criminal Investigation Department.”

The State Police Commissioner, CP, Ahmad Abdurrahman, commended the efforts of the operatives of the command, security stakeholders and the law-abiding citizens of the state for the support that led to the

successes, and reiterated his commitment towards making activities of criminals difficult in the state”.

Vanguard Nigeria News

Kindly Share This Story: