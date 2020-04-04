Enugu Health Commissioner died of Chronic Kidney Disease, says family

The family of the late Commissioner for Health, Enugu State, Prof. Anthony Ugochukwu, has formally announced his death.
A statement signed on behalf of the family by Dr. Kingsley C. Ugochukwu, stated that the late Commissioner, whose sad event took place on the 3rd of April, 2020, died “after a prolonged but valiant battle with chronic kidney disease”.
READ ALSO: COVID-19: LUTH 120-bedded isolation centre ready for use ― Bode
According to the statement, late Prof. Ugochukwu “was until his death a Consultant Surgeon, Professor of Medicine, serving Commissioner for Health, Enugu State and immediate past Provost of ESUT College of Medicine, Enugu State”.
May his gentle soul rest in peace, Amen.