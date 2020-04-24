Enugu Govt pays April salary, 25% Covid-19 allowance for health workers

Kindly Share This Story:

The Enugu State Government in furtherance of its commitment to contain Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) in the state as well as cushion the effect of COVID-19 lockdown on the lives of the citizens, paid the salaries of all public servants in the state, yesterday, April 23, 2020.

Disclosing this in a statement sent to Vanguard, Prof. Simon Uchenna Ortuanya, Secretary to the State Government, opined that the state government paid additionally COVID-19 allowance for all health workers in the state, which represents 25% of their basic salaries as recently approved by the State Executive Council (EXCO), as incentive.

