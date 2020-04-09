English Football League: Season ‘can be finished in 56 days’

Kindly Share This Story:

The English Football League season can be completed in 56 days when it is safe to resume amid the coronavirus pandemic, clubs have been told.

But it is assumed that matches will be played behind closed doors. A letter sent to all 71 EFL clubs by chairman Rick Parry, and obtained by the BBC, said no training should resume until at least 16 May.

The EFL is hopeful the campaign can finish in the summer, but there is no indication when it might begin again.

The 56 days is based on teams playing twice a week followed by the play-offs, although Wembley might not be available for the finale so an alternative venue may be needed.

But Michael Duff, manager of League Two club Cheltenham Town, told BBC Radio Gloucestershire: “I think it’ll be less [days] than that because I think two weeks of that will be for the play-offs, so you could be trying to play 10 games in more like 42 days, because the 56 days are including play-offs.

“But it is what it is. Football comes second at the minute. We’ll do whatever we can.”

He added: “The most important thing is that we get over what’s happening as a country, and then the second thing is that we get the season finished and we still have football clubs and people still have jobs.”

All 24 sides in the Championship still had nine matches to play when the league was suspended on 13 March.

