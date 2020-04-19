Emmanuel Dennis’ dream move to Newcastle United hangs in the balance

Kindly Share This Story:

Emmanuel Dennis’s inconsistency in front of goal in the Belgian top flight this season could cost him a supposed move to Premier League side Newcastle United.

The Magpies potential new owners, a group of Saudi Arabian investors are ready to splash the cash in reinforcing the club, and the Nigerian has been mentioned in the news as one of the targets they have set their eyes on.

However, the in-demand striker has managed just 5 goals in 20 league games for Club Brugge so far, and has not scored a league goal this year before the suspension of football, thus last finding the net in the division in a 1-1 draw with Gent in December 2019.

“If this ownership takeover happens for Newcastle United, there won’t be a lot of transfers that don’t feel realistic,” a top source close to the club told allnigeriasoccer.com.

“I think Dennis has the pace and potential to be special, but his lack of consistent goalscoring in the Belgian First Division is concerning.”

“I think Newcastle will look to move a couple of those strikers, and it will all depend on who will be managing the club next season to determine if Dennis would pair up top with Joelinton or go solo.”

The Super Eagles international will not be short of suitors this summer in any case, as a host of clubs based in Germany, Spain, France, Italy and the English Premier League is said to have explored ways of recruiting his services.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: