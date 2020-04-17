Emir of Daura’s wife dies

Kindly Share This Story:

Hajiya Binta Umar, the first wife of the Emir of Daura, Alhaji Umar Farouk Umar, is dead.

She died in Daura, Katsina, Friday.

Hajiya Binta was 70 years.

The death of the Emir’s wife was confirmed to journalists by the Sarkin Labaran Daura (Chief Information Officer) of the Emirate Council, Malam Usman Ibrahim, in Daura.

He said Hajiya Binta died at about 8:00 a.m. on Friday at the Emir’s palace and has been buried according to Islamic rites.

Ibrahim said the funeral prayer was led by the Chief Imam of Daura Central Mosque, Suleiman Salisu. (NAN)

Vanguard

