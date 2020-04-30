Embassy condemns lawsuit blaming China for coronavirus in Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:

By Victoria Ojeme

China has condemned a legal action instituted by a league of Nigerian lawyers claiming $200 billion in damages against the country.

The Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Zhou Pingjian who made a statement on this said “attacking and discrediting other countries from other countries will not save the time and lives lost.”

“At this critical moment, we urge that some Nigerian legal practitioners will do more things to enhance mutual trust and help epidemic prevention and control in both countries, rather than dancing to the tune of a certain country to hype up the situation.”

It will be that a few days ago, a group of Nigerian lawyers sued China for the adverse effects of the coronavirus outbreak on the country and its citizens.

The lawyers are claiming $200 billion in damages for the “loss of lives, economic strangulation, trauma, hardship, social disorientation, mental torture and disruption of the normal, daily existence of people in Nigeria,” according to a statement by the lead counsel, professor Epiphany Azinge (SAN), whose firm, Azinge and Azinge, is championing the action.

The lawyers are pursuing a two-phase action plan starting from the Federal High Court of Nigeria and then to persuade the government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to institute a state action against the People’s Republic of China at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) at The Hague.

But the Chinese Ambassador, Zhou Pingjian said that since the outbreak of COVID-19, China has been open, transparent and responsible and has taken the most comprehensive, rigorous and thorough measures to contain its spread.

Zhou Pingjian said that “China has made tremendous sacrifices and accumulated valuable experiences and made significant contributions to the global responses against coronavirus.”

“The virus is a common enemy to all mankind and may strike anytime, anywhere. Like other countries, China is also a victim, not a perpetrator and even less an accomplice of COVID-19.”

“In the face of major public health crisis and infectious disease, the international community should stand in solidarity and work together not resort to mutual accusation or demand retribution and accountability.”

“Currently, China is standing together with Nigeria in the global fight against COVID-19. Our people are joining hands to overcome the current difficulties,” Zhou Pingjian added.

