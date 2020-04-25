Emadeb, Rano, Menj donate palliatives to Satellite Town

Kindly Share This Story:

By Sebastine Obasi

The people living in Satellite Town in Lagos have cause to smile in the midst of the coronavirus lockdown as Emadeb Energy Services, AA Rano and Menj Oil Limited have given them to cushion the effect of the sit-at-home order.

The items which included 1,000 bags of rice, (10kg each), 1,000 cartons of Indomie Noodles and 1,008 litres of vegetable oil were presented to the community, Local Community Development Area (LCDA) and the families of Alagbo and Agbojojoye in Ijegun-Egbe/Ibassa. Speaking during the presentation of the items, Eshiet Eshiet, Secretary, Ijegun-Egba tank farm Owners and Operators Association, stated that the COVID-19 pandemic has taken a great toll on the global economy and Nigeria as a country. He explained that the pandemic has affected business and social environment, “which has led government to restrict movement and keep citizens indoors.

While justifying the federal government’s sit-at-home order, he stated that there is need to provide people with food and other basic items to enable them survive in this critical time. Receiving the palliatives on behalf of the community, the Chairman Satellite Town Forum, Governor Imitini, expressed delight with the kind gesture from the oil marketers, stating that it would help in mitigating the effects of hunger in the community caused by the lockdown directives of the federal government.

He stated that the provision of the palliatives would not end the agitation struggles in the community, noting that the marketers should not forget the duties and responsibilities they owe the community. According to Imitini, “We cannot forget in a hurry our agitation. It is noteworthy to state here that this period is meant for giving.

What we are demanding for you is more than what you are giving us. We want several issues to be addressed especially the fire service, repair of the alternative roads, and our survival and sustenance.

We want to seriously commend you for support at this time. If you have done this to us, it shows that you have us in mind to do better things. We pray that God will continue to sustain AA Rano, Emadeb and Menj.

I want to assure you that we have a platform that all you have given will get to the vulnerable and less privileged. Nobody will be left out by the grace of God, it will go round.”

