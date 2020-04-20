El-Rufai not in ICU, works from Isolation — CoS

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

Governor Nasiru Ahmad El-Rufai of Kaduna State is getting much better in isolation, contrary to reports that he was in Intensive Care Unit, ICU, the governor’s Chief of Staff, CoS, Muhammad Sani Dattijo has said

There were speculations in the social media, that El-Rufai, recently isolated due to COVID-19 infection, was in the ICU.

However, Dattijo on Monday slammed the governor’s perceived detractors, saying his boss was working from isolation.

He even posted a photo of himself and his boss chatting. Surprisingly, the governor was spotted with a grey beard.

According to the tweet, “Mallam Nasir el-Rufai at 2:06 pm, Monday 20 April. Alive and Well. Working from isolation. To all the folks tweeting about him in ICU, you shall see it before he does inshaAllah.”

Some people in Kaduna had confessed that it was the first time they saw the governor with a beard and prayed he will recover soon.

