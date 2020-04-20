Breaking News
El-Rufai not in ICU, works from Isolation — CoS

Gov. Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State has explained the rationale behind the appointments offered the deposed Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, by his administration.
Kaduna State governor, Nasir el-Rufai

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

Governor Nasiru Ahmad El-Rufai of Kaduna State is getting much better in isolation, contrary to reports that he was in Intensive Care Unit, ICU, the governor’s Chief of Staff, CoS, Muhammad Sani Dattijo has said

There were speculations in the social media, that El-Rufai, recently isolated due to COVID-19 infection, was in the ICU.

However, Dattijo on Monday slammed the governor’s perceived detractors, saying his boss was working from isolation.

He even posted a photo of himself and his boss chatting. Surprisingly, the governor was spotted with a grey beard.

According to the tweet, “Mallam Nasir el-Rufai at 2:06 pm, Monday 20 April. Alive and Well. Working from isolation. To all the folks tweeting about him in ICU, you shall see it before he does inshaAllah.”

Some people in Kaduna had confessed that it was the first time they saw the governor with a beard and prayed he will recover soon.

